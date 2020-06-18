Home

H. Keeton Funerals Directors
Highfield Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9NA
0114 2692785
Eunice Henshaw

Notice Condolences

Eunice Henshaw Notice
HENSHAW Nee Daykin
Eunice Marion Passed away peacefully in hospital
on June 3rd, 2020 aged 96 years.
Beloved Wife of the late George.
Much Loved Mother of
Tony, Neill and Sandra.
Loving Nannan and Great Nannan.
Private Graveside Service to take place at City Road Cemetery on
Monday June 22nd at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Eunice
made payable for
Sheffield Royal Society For The Blind
to H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on June 18, 2020
