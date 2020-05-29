Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Scothorne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Scothorne

Notice Condolences

Evelyn Scothorne Notice
SCOTHORNE Evelyn Peacefully at home on
15th May aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the
late Les and loving mum of Stephen, Philip and daughters in law Coleen
and Janet. Beloved Nannan of Marcus, Carl and Hayley and their partners, Julie, Louise and Andrew and a
loving Nannan of Ben, Alfie,
Connie, Ava and Leah.
Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations made payable to
The British Heart Foundation may be sent to Wood Funeral Service,
848 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TP.
Published in The Star on May 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -