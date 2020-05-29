|
|
|
SCOTHORNE Evelyn Peacefully at home on
15th May aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the
late Les and loving mum of Stephen, Philip and daughters in law Coleen
and Janet. Beloved Nannan of Marcus, Carl and Hayley and their partners, Julie, Louise and Andrew and a
loving Nannan of Ben, Alfie,
Connie, Ava and Leah.
Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations made payable to
The British Heart Foundation may be sent to Wood Funeral Service,
848 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TP.
Published in The Star on May 29, 2020