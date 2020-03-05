Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fiona Maccarthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fiona Maccarthy

Notice Condolences

Fiona Maccarthy Notice
MACCARTHY Fiona OBE Biographer and Cultural Historian.
Died peacefully on
Saturday 29 February 2020
in Sheffield, aged 80.
Funeral service for family and friends at St. Michael and All Angels Church, Hathersage, Derbyshire on
Thursday 12 March at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Twentieth Century Society (c20society.org.uk/action/donate).
A memorial gathering to celebrate Fiona MacCarthy's life and work will be held in London later in the year.
Published in The Star on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -