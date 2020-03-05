|
|
|
MACCARTHY Fiona OBE Biographer and Cultural Historian.
Died peacefully on
Saturday 29 February 2020
in Sheffield, aged 80.
Funeral service for family and friends at St. Michael and All Angels Church, Hathersage, Derbyshire on
Thursday 12 March at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Twentieth Century Society (c20society.org.uk/action/donate).
A memorial gathering to celebrate Fiona MacCarthy's life and work will be held in London later in the year.
Published in The Star on Mar. 5, 2020