|
|
|
BELK Frank Passed away peacefully at home on 19th May,
aged 101 years.
Devoted husband of Pat,
a loving dad of Richard, Gillian, and the late Julie, father in law of Jayne, Andy and Paul, also a dear grandad and great grandad.
A service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday
8th June at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for the Sheffield Royal Society for The Blind may be sent c/o G & M Lunt
1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on June 2, 2020