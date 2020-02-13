|
HANCOCK Frank Passed away peacefully at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on Friday 31st January 2020, aged 88 years.
Loving husband of Violet, a much loved father of Lindsey and Christopher and a special grandad and great grandad.
Well respected and retired JP.
Funeral service at St. Mary's Church, Beighton on Wednesday 19th February at 12 noon followed by cremation at
City Road Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may payable to St. Mary's Church or The Salvation Army c/o
G. Mirfin & Son, 2 Manvers Road, Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1AY.
Tel: 0114 2692933.
Published in The Star on Feb. 13, 2020