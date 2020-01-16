|
|
|
HERRING Frank Passed away peacefully on 7th January, aged 87 years. Loving wife and best friend of
Trish, cousin of Graham & the late Pat, and Andrew & Dawn.
Funeral Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday 27th January at 3.30pm. Special thanks to
all staff at Norbury Court Care Home in their devotion to Frank over the last six
months. Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations made payable to
"Norbury Court Comfort Fund"
may be sent to Tomlinson & Windley, 271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on Jan. 16, 2020