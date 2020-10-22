|
SMITH FRED Passed away peacefully on
16, October 2020, aged 98.
Devoted husband of the late Lilian, beloved Father of Steven, Alan
and the late Christine.
Loving Father-in-Law to the late Mick, the late Janet and to Sue.
Beloved Grandfather of Angela, Peter, Andrew, Mandy, David, Daniel, Gemma and all of their spouses.
Great Grandfather , Great Great Grandfather, Uncle and Great-Uncle.
With thanks to the staff of
The Northern General and Hallamshire Hospitals and to all at
Rose Cottage Nursing Home.
Private family service at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Thursday, 5 November, 1.30pm.
Always a smile, instead of a frown,
Always a hand, when one was down,
Always true, thoughtful and kind,
Wonderful memories he left behind.
Love from all the family.
Published in The Star on Oct. 22, 2020