Fred Smith

Fred Smith Notice
SMITH FRED Passed away peacefully on
16, October 2020, aged 98.

Devoted husband of the late Lilian, beloved Father of Steven, Alan
and the late Christine.
Loving Father-in-Law to the late Mick, the late Janet and to Sue.
Beloved Grandfather of Angela, Peter, Andrew, Mandy, David, Daniel, Gemma and all of their spouses.
Great Grandfather , Great Great Grandfather, Uncle and Great-Uncle.

With thanks to the staff of
The Northern General and Hallamshire Hospitals and to all at
Rose Cottage Nursing Home.

Private family service at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Thursday, 5 November, 1.30pm.

Always a smile, instead of a frown,
Always a hand, when one was down,
Always true, thoughtful and kind,
Wonderful memories he left behind.

Love from all the family.
Published in The Star on Oct. 22, 2020
