GRAYSON Freda
née Bownes Loved by daughters June,
Stephanie, Joy and Janet.
Passed away peacefully at her home in
Lutterworth on Wednesday,
16th September 2020, aged 95.
Born in Sheffield, Freda lived in
Wadsley and Grenoside,
then South Normanton, Chapeltown and finally Lutterworth.
Her life was filled
with love and sunshine.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Age Concern,
Lutterworth and District.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare
inc A.J.Murray, 48 Lower Bond Street,
Hinckley, LE10 1QU, 01455 233974.
Published in The Star on Sept. 24, 2020