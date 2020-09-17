Home

G & M Lunt Funeral Directors
1-13 Camping Lane
Sheffield , South Yorkshire S8 0GB
0114 2745508
Frederick Crofts

Notice Condolences

CROFTS Frederick
(Fred) Passed away at the
Northern General Hospital on Monday 7th September 2020,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Mavis,
dearly loved dad of Amanda and Lindsey, proud grandad of Sam and
father-in-law of Mick and Michael.
Funeral service at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday 28th September at 2.30pm.
No flowers by request, but donations
in lieu payable to Heart Research Unit, N.G.H may be sent c/o G & M Lunt,
1-13 Camping Lane, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Sept. 17, 2020
