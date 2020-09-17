|
CROFTS Frederick
(Fred) Passed away at the
Northern General Hospital on Monday 7th September 2020,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Mavis,
dearly loved dad of Amanda and Lindsey, proud grandad of Sam and
father-in-law of Mick and Michael.
Funeral service at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday 28th September at 2.30pm.
No flowers by request, but donations
in lieu payable to Heart Research Unit, N.G.H may be sent c/o G & M Lunt,
1-13 Camping Lane, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Sept. 17, 2020