Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Hammond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Hammond

Notice Condolences

Gail Hammond Notice
Hammond (née Sheppard)
Gail Passed away peacefully on the 31st December 2019, aged 59 at St Luke's Hospice.
Much loved partner of Richard,
beloved aunt to Oliver, Chloe and Sophie, sister and sister in law to Kim and Martin.

"Loss leaves a heartache
no-one can heal,
Love leaves a memory no-one
can steal."

Service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium (North Chapel) on Monday 27th January at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations to
St. Luke's Hospice and
Weston Park Cancer Charity.
Published in The Star on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -