Hammond (née Sheppard)
Gail Passed away peacefully on the 31st December 2019, aged 59 at St Luke's Hospice.
Much loved partner of Richard,
beloved aunt to Oliver, Chloe and Sophie, sister and sister in law to Kim and Martin.
"Loss leaves a heartache
no-one can heal,
Love leaves a memory no-one
can steal."
Service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium (North Chapel) on Monday 27th January at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations to
St. Luke's Hospice and
Weston Park Cancer Charity.
Published in The Star on Jan. 16, 2020