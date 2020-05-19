|
|
|
Green George Passed away peacefully
at home, with his family on
1st May 2020.
A loving husband to Cath, adored
father to Elizabeth and Georgina and a wonderful son-in-law to Pam and Doug.
Private cremation to be held at Grenoside on Monday 25th May.
Procession to be passing along
Bolehill Road at 11.25am (ensure
social distancing). Celebration of life
to be arranged at a later date. Family flowers only.
Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle to Diane and family.
He was too young and fun loving to suffer and lived life to the full.
You fought so hard to stay and will be loved and missed always.
Remembering George, a kind, loving and amazing brother, brother in law, uncle and great uncle who meant so much to us.
Where ever we go, whatever we do memories keep us near to you.
Rest in peace.
Published in The Star on May 19, 2020