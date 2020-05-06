Home

Harmston George Peter Peacefully on
Tuesday 14th April at Blenheim Court Nursing Home, George aged 88 years
of Sheffield.
Much loved Husband of Hilda,
brother-in-law of Willis and Carol, neighbour and friend of David and Sally.
George will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by all who knew him.
Private committal to be held on
Monday 11th May at Stocksbridge Cemetery at 2.30pm.
All enquires to T W Birks and Son,
100 Manchester Road Deepcar
S36 2RE. 0114 2994528
Published in The Star on May 6, 2020
