Hodgkinson George Passed away peacefully on November 12th, aged 89.
Loving husband of Iris. Special dad to Bernice, Stephen, Andrew and Dawn. Loving brother to Jean and the late Beattie and Clifford. Sadly missed brother in law, father in law, grandad, great grandad and uncle.
" Just gone to Crown for a Guinness " A funeral service will take place on Monday 7th December 2020 at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Star on Dec. 2, 2020