Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Hodgkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Hodgkinson

Notice Condolences

George Hodgkinson Notice
Hodgkinson George Passed away peacefully on November 12th, aged 89.
Loving husband of Iris. Special dad to Bernice, Stephen, Andrew and Dawn. Loving brother to Jean and the late Beattie and Clifford. Sadly missed brother in law, father in law, grandad, great grandad and uncle.
" Just gone to Crown for a Guinness " A funeral service will take place on Monday 7th December 2020 at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Star on Dec. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -