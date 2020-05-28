|
|
|
HOLLOWAY George Aged 88 years, passed away on 7th May 2020,
in Northern General Hospital as a result of the Covid19 virus.
Beloved Husband of the late Jean, loving Father of Lynne and Son-in-law Mark. Much loved Grandad of Paul and Lauren and Great-Grandson Hunter.
In line with current restrictions a private family cremation will be held at City Road Crematorium on
Wednesday 3rd June at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of George can be made direct
to The Stroke Association at www.stroke.org.uk
In memory of a loving Dad.
We thought of you with love today,
But that is nothing new,
We thought about you yesterday,
And days before that too.
We think of you in silence,
We often speak your name,
Now all we have are memories,
And your picture in a frame.
Your memory is our keepsake,
With which we'll never part,
Angels have you in their keeping,
We have you in our hearts.
Love Lynne and Mark xx
Grandad, we are so sad that due to travel restrictions you never got to meet Hunter, your Great-Grandson. You would have been great pals and he would have loved you as we did.
A little piece of you is growing up in Australia and we know you will be watching over him.
You will be forever in our hearts.
Goodnight Grandad.
Love Paul, Lauren and Hunter xxx
You had a spot deep in my heart,
There the sun will always shine,
For there will never be another to me,
Like that wonderful Brother of mine.
R.I.P George.
Love Sister June xx
The pearly gates were opened,
A gentle voice said come,
And with farewells unspoken,
He gently entered home.
R.I.P George.
Love Brother Jack and Sister-in-law June xx
A true gentleman, who was loved and will be missed beyond words.
R.I.P. Uncle Gud.
Sue, Maggie, Paul, Rob, Lisa and Families.
It's hard to say goodbye,
To someone so loved by all our family.
R.I.P. Gud.
Sister-in-law Ann, Mark, Darran, Jayne, Phillip and Families.
Published in The Star on May 28, 2020