MATHEWS George Peacefully passed away at Moorend Care Home on Tuesday 14th July,
aged 86 years old.
Much loved husband of the late Jean, daughters Deborah and Beverley, there at the end, his granddaughters Kirsty and Maisie, sons-in-law Michael and Richard, sister Jessie
and brother Michael.
Funeral Wednesday 29th July 10am at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium. Family flowers only but, if desired, donations in George's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Research UK
Published in The Star on July 21, 2020