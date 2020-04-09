|
Nuttall George Geoffrey (Geoff) Passed away peacefully
in the Palliative Care Unit , NGH 25th March 2020
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Pat,
loving dad of Linda and Susan,
father in law of Andy and Chris,
doting granddad of
Oliver, Rachel & Adam.
Dear brother of Jean, &
much loved uncle, great uncle,
and great great uncle.
Funeral Friday 17th April. 1.30pm
at Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel.
Please remember him with love as only
immediate family may attend.
Family flowers only, any donations
would be greatly appreciated by
The Palliative Care Unit, NGH,
may be sent to Tomlinson & Windley,
271 Western Road, S10 1LE
Or online at www.tomlinsonwindley.co.uk
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS
Published in The Star on Apr. 9, 2020