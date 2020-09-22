|
Wass George In Loving Memory
Passed away peacefully on
6th September 2020. He has now joined his beloved wife Cynthia and his eldest son Jeffrey. Loving dad of Jonathan, Catherine, Darren and his fiancée Jacqui, grandad to Jessica and her fiancé Luke and Jason.
Love you always, miss you so much.
Will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral to be held at Grenoside North Chapel on 25th September at 3pm.
No flowers please. Any donations would be appreciated for the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Star on Sept. 22, 2020