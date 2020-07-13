Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Committal
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Gillian Moss Notice
MOSS On 5th July 2020
Peacefully

Gillian
Aged 69 Years

The beloved partner of Jim,
dearly loved mum of
Rebecca and Sophie,
much loved by Sarah,
Celia, and Elizabeth
and a dearly loved grandma
who will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

'Loved and Remembered Always'

Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 17th July 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Girlguiding'
c/o the family

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Star on July 13, 2020
