Broadhead (Nee Cocker) Peacefully on
Thursday 9th July in
Chapel Lodge Nursing Home,
Gladys, aged 92, beloved Wife of the
late Jim, loving Mum to David, Robert and Helen, dear Mother-in-Law,
Nannie and Great Nannie.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 22 nd July at 10:00am, North Chapel, Grenoside
Crematorium. Family flowers only
but donations, if desired,
to Chapel Lodge Care Home,
can be sent to
H Cook & Son, 19 Stead Lane,
Hoyland Common, Barnsley, S74 0AB
Published in The Star on July 16, 2020