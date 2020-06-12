|
|
|
Clarke Gladys Selina
nee Radford Died peacefully in hospital 31.05.20, aged 99.
Loving Wife of the late Reginald.
Mother of Roy, Margaret & Michael. Devoted Mother-in-law of Tina, Julie and the late Patrick. Loving Grandma, Great Grandma,and Great Great Grandma. Lovely friend of many
too numerous to mention.
Service at Grenoside, North Chapel
23rd June at 12 noon.
Donations to
St Thomas Moore Church.
Eternal rest give unto her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her,
may she rest in peace and rise in glory. Amen.
Published in The Star on June 12, 2020