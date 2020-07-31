|
|
|
Finch (nee Duffin)
(formerly Maw)
Gladys Sadly on 27th July, Gladys, aged 83 years, of Jordanthorpe.
Beloved partner of Chris,
much loved mum of Darryll, Martin, Robert, Adrian and Natalie and an adored grandma and great grandma.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions
the funeral is a private service.
Two dear bright eyes, a tender smile,
A loving heart that knew no guile,
Deep trust in God that all was right,
Her joy to make some other bright,
If sick or suffering one she knew,
Some gentle act of love she'd do,
No thought of self, but of the other,
I know He said well done dear Mother!
Until we meet again, Natalie x
Published in The Star on July 31, 2020