Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Finch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Finch

Notice Condolences

Gladys Finch Notice
Finch (nee Duffin)
(formerly Maw)
Gladys Sadly on 27th July, Gladys, aged 83 years, of Jordanthorpe.
Beloved partner of Chris,
much loved mum of Darryll, Martin, Robert, Adrian and Natalie and an adored grandma and great grandma.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions
the funeral is a private service.

Two dear bright eyes, a tender smile,
A loving heart that knew no guile,
Deep trust in God that all was right,
Her joy to make some other bright,
If sick or suffering one she knew,
Some gentle act of love she'd do,
No thought of self, but of the other,
I know He said well done dear Mother!
Until we meet again, Natalie x
Published in The Star on July 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -