TAYLOR (nee Gott)
Gladys Passed away peacefully on
September 15th 2020, aged 82 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Geoff,
loving Sister of Mike, Sister in law Lynn and will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Service and Cremation to take place
at City Road Crematorium on
Wednesday September 30th.
Donations in memory of Gladys made payable for Sadie's Stray Dog Rescue
may be sent to H Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Sept. 24, 2020