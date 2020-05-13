|
Thompson Gladys
(née Dearing) Sadly passed away on Thursday 30th April, 2020. Devoted mother to son Paul,
beloved wife of the late Ken,
dearly loved sister of Gordon
and late brothers, first daughter
to Walter and Edith,
loving Aunt and long-held friend
to many in Sheffield and Rotherham.
You will always be in our
hearts and thoughts.
So proud, grateful and lucky to have a Mum as inspirational as you.
You may be gone but
you'll never be forgotten.
We'll all meet again someday
in a better place.
Private service and cremation to
take place at Rotherham
Crematorium on 26th May 2020,
at 1pm.
Published in The Star on May 13, 2020