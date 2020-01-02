|
|
|
FREEMAN Née Hudson
Gloria Suddenly in hospital
on December 13th, 2019, aged 78 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Roy,
much loved Mum of Carl, Simon
and David, loving Mother in law, Nannan, Great Nannan, Sister,
Sister in law and Aunty.
The Funeral Service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on
Friday January 10th at 1.45pm.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in memory of Gloria
made payable for Sheffield Hospitals Charity on behalf of COPD,
may be given at the Service
or sent to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Jan. 2, 2020