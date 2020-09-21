|
|
|
KING née Davies
Gloria Jean Passed away peacefully in Hospital
on September 13th 2020,
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Derick,
much loved mum of Paul and Madelaine, Mother in law of John, loving Nan-Nan of Lee and Karl,
Great Nanny of Ewan, Scarlett and Oakley.
Graveside service and interment at Handsworth Cemetery on
Thursday September 24th at 1:30pm.
No flowers by family request please.
Donations in memory of Gloria made payable for Alzheimer's Society
may be sent to
H Keeton Funeral Directors
Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on Sept. 21, 2020