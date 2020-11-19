|
Colley Gordon Gordon passed away peacefully on the 9th November 2020,
aged 93 years.
A loving husband of the late Mary
and father to Michael.
The funeral service will be held on
Thursday 24th November at 15.00 at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel.
Gordon has asked that no flowers are
to be send but would be grateful if
donations could be made to the
Macmillan Nurses and Age UK.
Due to the restrictions placed by
Covid 19 attendance at the funeral
will be by invitation only.
Gordon will be truly missed by
all his family and friends.
Published in The Star on Nov. 19, 2020