Delahay Gordon Passed away peacefully on
28th July 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Elaine,
a much loved dad of Paul, Helen & Lisa and a loving grandad of Lewis, Alicia, Alex, Charlie and Maisy.
A funeral service will take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Thursday 13th August at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for Dementia UK can be given on the day or sent to
Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd,
56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield S18 2GL.
Published in The Star on Aug. 7, 2020