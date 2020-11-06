|
|
|
Dickinson Gordon Passed away peacefully on
31st October 2020, aged 87.
Now reunited with his dearly beloved wife Barbara.
A very much loved Dad to Barbara Ann, Ginette, Carol and Stephen.
A much loved Father-in-Law,
Grandad and Great-Grandad.
Private cremation to be held
on 17th November 2020 at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Alzheimer's Society c/o
Co-Op Funeralcare, Suffolk Road.
A true gentleman who was loved deeply and will be sadly missed. xxx
Published in The Star on Nov. 6, 2020