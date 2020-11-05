Home

Smith Graham Passed away suddenly at home on 20th October 2020, of Swallownest aged 75 years. Devoted and dearly loved husband,
dad, grandad and friend of many.

Service and cremation on
Wednesday 11th November at
Barnby Moor Crematorium at 1:00PM.

Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if desired,
to either Royal British Legion
and Help For Heroes.

Funeral Directors; Barry Pritchard Funeral Services, 88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4WH
Published in The Star on Nov. 5, 2020
