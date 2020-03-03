|
|
|
SMITH Gwen Frederica Passed away peacefully
on Thursday 13th February 2020, aged 92 years.
Born in the East Riding of Yorkshire, Gwen moved to Sheffield in 1946 to study at university and thereafter lived in the local area. A university librarian from 1952 until she retired in 1983, Gwen's interests included reading and travelling.
Gwen's funeral is to take place on Wednesday 11th March 2020 at 2.45pm at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers are for
The Alzheimer's Society.
For all enquiries please contact
Spire Funeral Directors
95 Derby Road, Chesterfield
S40 2ER
Tel: 01246 221555
Published in The Star on Mar. 3, 2020