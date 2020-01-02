Home

G & M Lunt Funeral Directors
1-13 Camping Lane
Sheffield , South Yorkshire S8 0GB
0114 2745508
Harold Bennett

BENNETT Harold Rounding Passed away peacefully in Lower Bowshaw View Nursing Home on
18th December 2019, aged 93 years.
Loving husband of the late Betty,
a much loved dad of Paul, Ann, Lynda and Wayne, also a much loved father in law, grandad and great grandad.
A service is to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday
7th January at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for the Alzheimer's Society may be given on the day or sent c/o G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.

A page in the book of memory,
Silently turns today,
We remember you in silence,
And make no outward show,
And what it means to lose you,
No one will ever know.
Love from all the Family
Published in The Star on Jan. 2, 2020
