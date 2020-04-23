|
|
|
CAVILL Harold Passed away peacefully,
on April 16th 2020,
aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late Alice,
loving dad of Paul and Philip,
much loved grandad
and great-grandad
and dear father-in-law.
Private cremation will be held at
City Road Crematorium,
on April 30th 2020, followed by a 'Celebration of Life' to be announced
at a later date. Enquires to
W.J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake,
Sheffield, S12 2AQ.
Tel: (0114) 239 0632.
Will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered.
'DAD'
He never looked for praises,
He was never one to boast,
He just went on quietly working,
For those he loved the most.
His dreams were seldom spoken,
His wants were very few,
And most of the time his worries,
They went unspoken too.
He was there ... a firm foundation,
Through all our storms of life,
A sturdy hand to hold,
In times of stress or strife.
A true friend we could turn to,
When times were good or bad,
One of our greatest blessings,
The man we called our Dad.
Published in The Star on Apr. 23, 2020