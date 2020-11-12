|
|
|
OXLEY Harold Passed away peacefully on 1st November 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Doreen, loving daddy to the late Anita, precious dad to Wayne and wife Julie, adored Pops to grandaughter Rhian and Sam, loving brother of Ron and the late Ken, brother in law and uncle. Friend and colleague to many. Service at Church of Christ in Darnall at 10am on 17th November, interment at Handsworth Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if wished payable to
The Alzheimer's Society c/o
H Keetons.
If you could have spoken
before you died,
These are the words
you would have sighed,
Grieve not for me,
but courage take
And love each other for my sake.
All my love Doreen.
Loving and generous
in all his ways,
Upright and smart
to the end of his days,
Sincere and kind
in heart and mind,
Beautiful memories he left behind.
Love Wayne and Julie.
Goodnight, God bless Pops.
Simply the best, love you,
Rhian and Sam xx
Published in The Star on Nov. 12, 2020