|
|
|
Caine (née Thompson)
Harriet Jane Died peacefully on 27th February.
Loving wife of the late Valentine,
much loved mother of Daniel, Hannah and Rebecca and a very dear nanny.
Private Cremation.
Memorial Service at
Victoria Methodist Church, Stafford Road on Monday 6th March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished, made payable to
"Save The Children"
may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath and Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk.
Published in The Star on Mar. 5, 2020