Davidson Harry Passed away 16th January 2020,
aged 87 years. Loving husband of Sylvia. A much loved dad of Lynne, Ian, Jane, Lisa and Claire. A dear grandad, great grandad and brother to Hazel.
A funeral service shall take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday 3rd February, 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations for Ashgate Hospicecare
or Macmillan Cancer Support,
can be given on the day or sent to
Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd,
56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield S18 2GL.
Published in The Star on Jan. 27, 2020
