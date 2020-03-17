Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Mills

Notice Condolences

Hazel Mills Notice
Mills (née Bampton)
Hazel Aged 90 years, formerly of Lodge Moor, died peacefully on 15th February.
Loving wife of the late Geoffrey,
much loved mother of Simon and the late Andrew and grandmother to Simon, Claire and Hazel.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 20th March at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if wished made payable to 'British Heart Foundation' may be sent to G & M Lunt Ltd, 1-13 Camping Lane, Abbey Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -