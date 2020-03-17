|
Mills (née Bampton)
Hazel Aged 90 years, formerly of Lodge Moor, died peacefully on 15th February.
Loving wife of the late Geoffrey,
much loved mother of Simon and the late Andrew and grandmother to Simon, Claire and Hazel.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 20th March at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if wished made payable to 'British Heart Foundation' may be sent to G & M Lunt Ltd, 1-13 Camping Lane, Abbey Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Mar. 17, 2020