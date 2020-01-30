|
|
|
Price née 'Trickett'
'Hazel' Passed peacefully on
11th January 2020, aged 86.
A devoted Wife to the late Kevin,
loving Mum and Nan.
Funeral at Grenoside Crematorium
6th February at 2.30pm.
We mourn for you in silence,
No eyes can see us weep,
But many a silent tear is shed,
While others are asleep.
Your loving sons, Peter and David.
In my heart your memory lingers,
Always tender, fond and true.
There's not a day dear Mum,
I do not think of you.
Kathryn, Mick and Mark.
Published in The Star on Jan. 30, 2020