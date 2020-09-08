|
RILEY Née Gee
Hazel Our lovely brave Hazel passed away peacefully at home on September
1st, 2020, aged 77 years
Beloved Wife of Dennis, much loved Mum and Mother in law of Dennis and Angela, Glenn and Joanne, Andrea and David, Alan and Sarah, loving and proud Grandma of Andrew, Amy, George, Koren, Heather, Thomas, Christian, Daniel, Lauren and Olivia, Sister of Sheila and David and Daughter
of the late Grace and Bill.
Funeral Service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday September 15th at 11.15am.
Floral tributes to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
A True Woodhouse Girl
Published in The Star on Sept. 8, 2020