Oti-Akenteng (née Patterson)
Heather Patricia Passed away
peacefully in hospital
on 26th December 2019.
Precious wife of Richard Kwabena
Oti-Akenteng. Devoted mother to
Jacob, Jessica and Joseph. A loved
sibling, aunty, cousin and niece.
Heather will be sadly missed by
her extended family, friends and
all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of Heather's life will be held on Friday 7th February at 11am, arrival at Nursery St New Testament Church. Interment will be at Shiregreen cemetery, followed
by refreshments at City-Limits.
Enquires/floral tributes to
Co-op Funeralcare, 473-475 Herries Rd, S5 8TJ. (0114-2852984)
Published in The Star on Jan. 29, 2020