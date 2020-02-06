|
|
|
BARKER Herbert Passed away in the
Northern General Hospital, on January 31st, 2020,
aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of the late Connie. Loving father of Florence, Pat, Jackie, Tony, Gail, Mandy, Alison and Russell. Dearly loved Father-in-law, Grandpops and Great-Grandpops. Funeral service will be held at City Road Chapel, on Monday 17th February, at 2:30 p.m. Followed by interment at
City Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations gratefully received for "Dementia U.K." may be given on the day, or forwarded c/o:
W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ. Tel: (0114) 239 0632.
Forever in our Hearts
Published in The Star on Feb. 6, 2020