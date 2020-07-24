|
|
|
Bates (née Butler)
Hester Hester passed away peacefully in her sleep
in the early hours of
Saturday 18th July, aged 92.
Beloved wife of the late Ron,
much loved mum of Max, Mark
and Richard, sister to Tom, George,
Harry & Bob and a very dear nan
to Jessica, James, Oliver & Tyler.
A very graceful, caring and extremely
generous lady who was loved by
many and will be missed by everyone
who knew her.
Love always and forever
Max & Pat, Mark & Carol,
Richard & Tracy, Jessica, Oliver,
James, Tyler, Kay and Lyndsey
xxxxxxxxxx
The Funeral will be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
on Friday 7th August at 1.30pm.
Due to the social distancing
requirements of the crematorium,
regretfully only family members
will be allowed inside for the service.
Should you wish to send flowers please contact W. Simpson & Son Funeral Directors or alternatively please make a donation to St Lukes Hospice.
Published in The Star on July 24, 2020