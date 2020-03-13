|
|
|
KNIGHT Howard Anthony Aged 69 years of Burngreave,
former Sheffield Labour Councillor
and National Local Government Officer, died peacefully on 10th March
in hospital.
Lovely husband of Sioned,
devoted father of Roberta, Ben, Tomasin and Dan, doting grandad of Alba, Monty, Corinne, Camille and Felix and a loving brother and uncle.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Thursday 19th March at 3.00pm. No flowers please, donations if wished, made payable to 'S2 Food Poverty Network' may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, Sheffield, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Mar. 13, 2020