ANNISS Ian John Peacefully at home on
14th August aged 71 years.
A much loved husband, father, son and grandad. A private funeral service will be held
at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 3rd September with a Memorial Service for friends and family to be planned at a later date. Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations made payable to Friends of Thornbridge Outdoors or St. Luke's Hospice may be sent to Wood Funeral Service, 848 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TP.
Published in The Star on Aug. 18, 2020