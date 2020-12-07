|
|
|
BULLIVANT Ian David Peacefully passed away on Monday 30th November 2020.
Loving husband of Ann.
Devoted Dad to Racheal, Vickie and Mark. Doting Grandad to Jack, Louie, Oliver and Freya. Nephew to David, Uncle to Lisa, Sas and Jimmy.
Here you are, you're finally in it!!
The funeral service will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Monday 14th December 2020 at 10.30am. No flowers please.
All donations to be made to
G&M Lunt Ltd
1-13 Camping Lane,
Sheffield S8 0GB for the Kidney Institute at the Northern General Hospital
Published in The Star on Dec. 7, 2020