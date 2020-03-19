Home

Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:15
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Cosford Ian Passed away after a short illness on 28th February 2020 aged 59 years. Much loved son of the late Emily and Frank also a dear cousin of Clive and Trevor and friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 26th March at 11:15 am.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK or
The Salvation Army may be given on the day or sent to W Simpson and Son 103 Fitzwalter Road, Sheffield, S2 2SP.

Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Star on Mar. 19, 2020
