Davison (née Deakin)
Ilean Rose Sadly passed on the 25th May at Abbey Grange Nursing Home, aged 81 years.
Loving wife to Michael, much loved Mum to twins Helen & Angela,
Mother-in-law to Alan & John and Grandmother to Richard.
The family wish to thank all the staff of Abbey Grange Nursing Home for their love and care of Ilean whilst she was with them. Ilean was a former GPO/BT telephone operator for nearly 40 years and served as a member and secretary for the local Tenants & Residents Association for over 25 years.
Due to the current circumstances a private cremation will be held at Grenoside South Chapel on Tuesday, 16th June. No flowers.
Donations, if wished, can be made direct to the Alzheimers Society on their website in Ilean's memory.
Published in The Star on June 11, 2020