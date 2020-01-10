|
DAVIES Inge Passed away peacefully
on December 26th
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife to Trevor, loving mother to Philip, Andrew and Fi, also loving mormor/farmor to Ella, Despina, Melissa, Finley, Michalis and Scarlett.
Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday January 17th
at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for either
St Luke's Hospice or Palliative Care Fund at (NGH) fund no 5363 may be sent c/o G & M Lunt, 36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Jan. 10, 2020