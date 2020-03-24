|
OXLADE Irene Passed away
peacefully in hospital
on March 15th 2020, aged 99 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Joe, much
loved Mum of Keith and the late Sandra
and Stuart, Mother in law of Laura and
Jack and loving Grandma of Neill, Nikki,
Mark, Amanda, Lorraine and Tracy.
The Funeral Service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on
Friday March 27th at 1.30pm.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in memory of Irene
made payable for Barnardos Children Charity may be given at the Service or sent to H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Mar. 24, 2020